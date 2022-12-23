AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An artist's impression of a proposed stadium in Hobart
Business plans for Tasmania's long-awaited AFL stadium are under review. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Hobart stadium talks constructive, says PM

Poppy Johnston December 23, 2022

The fate of the first Tasmanian AFL team remains in the hands of the Commonwealth as the government reviews the business case for a new stadium in Hobart.

Stadium funding stands between the island state and its AFL licence as the deal hinges on a new roofed venue. 

Tasmania’s Liberal government has already promised to pay half the bill for the $750 million project and the AFL has committed $15 million, with the federal government, private sector and equity raising potentially covering the rest. 

On Thursday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff met to discuss federal funding for the 23,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point.

Mr Albanese said the talks were constructive and the business plans for the stadium were under review by the relevant federal department. 

“This needs to be viewed, though, as how will it transform urban development in that beautiful part of Hobart, in that beautiful state of Tasmania,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“We see urban development and city policy as very important and that’s the context in which we will examine any proposal,” he added.

He said the federal government had already funnelled $50 million into the Macquarie Point site back in 2012 and little progress had been made since. 

The stadium proposal does not have universal backing in Tasmania, with both the state Labor opposition and the Greens opposing the project. 

The state government claims the stadium will stimulate the local economy and deliver hundreds of ongoing jobs.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.