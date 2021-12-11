 Hobart to host fifth men's Ashes Test - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Nick Hockley
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has announced Hobart will host the fifth Ashes Test. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Hobart to host fifth men’s Ashes Test

Rob Forsaith December 11, 2021

Cricket Australia has shifted the fifth men’s Ashes Test to Hobart, setting the stage for the “biggest sporting event” in Tasmania’s history.

The series finale, beginning on January 14 and originally set to take place in Perth, will be a day-night Test as per broadcasters’ wishes.

Bellerive hasn’t hosted a Test since 2016, while it has never featured in any Ashes series.

Cricket Tasmania and Tasmania’s government put together a bid that trumped the case to schedule a second Test at either the MCG or SCG.

“This is a famous victory for Tasmania,” premier Peter Gutwein said.

“This top-level international event will be the biggest sporting event our state has ever hosted.

“I’d like to thank Cricket Tasmania for their support with our bid.

“Also Cricket Australia (CA) for the way they engaged with us on this.

“And for making the right decision in the interests of cricket and development of the game across the country.”

CA could have banked a bigger cheque by opting for Sydney or Melbourne after border-exemption talks with Western Australia officials broke down.

But the governing body was desperate to find a solution that pleased broadcasters, players and its state-association shareholders.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley noted the postponement of last month’s Australia-Afghanistan Test in Hobart was one of several factors in the decision.

“I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process,” Hockley said.

“The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event.

“There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational.”

Last month, Cricket Tasmania (CT) chair Andrew Gaggin was scathing of CA’s “appalling” treatment of former skipper Tim Paine.

On Saturday, CT chief executive Dominic Baker was more complimentary.

“This is a great day not just for Tasmanian cricket, but for Tasmania in general,” Baker said.

“This will be without a doubt the biggest sporting event Tasmania has ever hosted.”

The news is likely to be bittersweet for proud Tasmanian Paine, who tearfully resigned as captain because of a sexting scandal.

Paine, who took a mental-health break and sidelined himself from the Ashes, has never played a Test in his home state.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to play for Australia again, although Hockley and national coach Justin Langer have made it clear they would support a return.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.