Hobart to host fifth men’s Ashes Test

Cricket Australia has shifted the fifth men’s Ashes Test to Hobart, setting the stage for the “biggest sporting event” in Tasmania’s history.

The series finale, beginning on January 14 and originally set to take place in Perth, will be a day-night Test as per broadcasters’ wishes.

Bellerive hasn’t hosted a Test since 2016, while it has never featured in any Ashes series.

Cricket Tasmania and Tasmania’s government put together a bid that trumped the case to schedule a second Test at either the MCG or SCG.

“This is a famous victory for Tasmania,” premier Peter Gutwein said.

“This top-level international event will be the biggest sporting event our state has ever hosted.

“I’d like to thank Cricket Tasmania for their support with our bid.

“Also Cricket Australia (CA) for the way they engaged with us on this.

“And for making the right decision in the interests of cricket and development of the game across the country.”

CA could have banked a bigger cheque by opting for Sydney or Melbourne after border-exemption talks with Western Australia officials broke down.

But the governing body was desperate to find a solution that pleased broadcasters, players and its state-association shareholders.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley noted the postponement of last month’s Australia-Afghanistan Test in Hobart was one of several factors in the decision.

“I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process,” Hockley said.

“The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event.

“There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational.”

Last month, Cricket Tasmania (CT) chair Andrew Gaggin was scathing of CA’s “appalling” treatment of former skipper Tim Paine.

On Saturday, CT chief executive Dominic Baker was more complimentary.

“This is a great day not just for Tasmanian cricket, but for Tasmania in general,” Baker said.

“This will be without a doubt the biggest sporting event Tasmania has ever hosted.”

The news is likely to be bittersweet for proud Tasmanian Paine, who tearfully resigned as captain because of a sexting scandal.

Paine, who took a mental-health break and sidelined himself from the Ashes, has never played a Test in his home state.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to play for Australia again, although Hockley and national coach Justin Langer have made it clear they would support a return.