Leader Mostert suffers Bathurst calamity

Chaz Mostert has suffered a tyre calamity to send him sliding from the lead to 12th, a third of the way through the Bathurst 1000.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United star was cruising after starting Sunday’s Great Race from pole and had built a 10-second advantage.

Co-driver Lee Holdsworth put in an outstanding first stint before Mostert jumped into the seat.

But a left-wheel puncture sent Mostert into the pits on lap-49 and his hopes of securing a second Bathurst 1000 crown suffered a massive blow.

Mostert’s win at Mount Panorama came in dramatic circumstances in 2014, while Holdsworth is searching for his maiden victory on his 18th attempt.

Tickford flyer Cameron Waters has grabbed the lead, driving in sensational fashion to make up for a shaky start from co-driver James Moffat.

Defending champion Shane van Gisbergen looks ominous in second place after co-driver Garth Tander opened the race.

The Dewalt Racing Team 18 of Scott Pye and James Golding was the first entry to withdraw, after just three laps.

Co-driver Golding started the race but the Commodore was forced into the pits due to a steering problem and never returned to the track.

Erebus rookie Will Brown’s maiden Bathurst 1000 as a main driver is destined to be a disappointing one after teammate Jack Perkins had steering issues.

The pair remain in the race but are 13 laps behind James Courtney in 23rd spot.