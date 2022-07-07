AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Murray Taulagi and Selwyn Cobbo
Valentine Holmes is backing Murray Taulagi (l) and Selwyn Cobbo (r) to come good in Origin III. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Holmes backs Qld rookie wingers to respond

Murray Wenzel July 7, 2022

Steady head Valentine Holmes says there are no fears Queensland’s rookie wingers will shrink under the bright lights of Suncorp Stadium.

If anything the centre expects Selwyn Cobbo and Murray Taulagi to flourish under pressure in their third and second State of Origin games respectively.

The pair endured long nights in the Maroons’ 44-12 loss in Perth thanks to the dual kicking threat of Matt Burton and Nathan Cleary.

The two of them will be circling again with the series on the line in Brisbane, but Holmes has seen enough from his fresh-faced flyers to not worry after they scored three tries between them when North Queensland hosted Brisbane on Saturday.

“For those two guys they went back to clubland and played really well, so they’re back in (Origin) camp confident from that,” Holmes said on Thursday.

“Especially with Murray, playing alongside him (for North Queensland) and talk to him all the time about that stuff.

“We don’t mean to make errors … it happens.

“Cobbo’s the same, likes to chance his arm and we’ve all seen what he’s done this year, in his first year.

“He’s a confident kid and I’m expecting those two to have a good game.”

Holmes said their wholly disappointing performance in Perth hadn’t been glazed over though.

“Our first day back was pretty honest, we all know what we did wrong and have to work on,” he said.

“There’s no point beating around the bush. We are old enough and know how to take it and all the boys put their hands up.”

Queensland have enjoyed a remarkable success rate when the series has gone to a decider, winning eight of the past nine in such a scenario.

With assistant coach and former Maroons teammate Johnathan Thurston standing nearby, Holmes admitted the entire team had been leaning into any advice on offer.

“We have lunches together and I’m sure the young fellas go up and ask what it’s like (in the big games),” Holmes said.

“I’ve played in big games with him.

“If it comes to that moment, having to kick the winning goal like he did a few years back, (it’s beneficial to pick his brains about) how to stay composed and confident and calm in what you’re doing.”

Queensland faced Intrust Super Cup outfit PNG Hunters in an opposed session at their Gold Coast training base on Thursday.

With Cameron Munster (shoulder) set to play it continued a comparatively trouble-free build up compared to their rivals, who had further dramas on Thursday with Jordan McLean ruled out with injury.

“It’s probably something that we need, a good physical sesh,” Holmes said of their hit-out with the Hunters. 

“It’s good exposure for them, I’m sure they’ll be loving it and we know they run hard and tackle hard, so we’ll have to be on our game.”

