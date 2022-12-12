AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A real estate advertising board next to a house in Canberr
The property slowdown has been triggered by one of the fastest rate tightening cycles in history. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Home price rebound likely: CoreLogic

Poppy Johnston December 13, 2022

The expected end of interest rate hikes could soon see the property market rebound.

The residential property market has been cooling off from lofty heights reached in the late stages of the pandemic, falling 2.3 per cent in the year to November.

Capital city prices have led the drop off, falling 5.2 per cent in 12 months, whereas regional dwelling values actually increased 3.3 per cent.

The slowdown has been triggered by one of the fastest interest rate tightening cycles in history.

But with interest rates either at or close to their finale, CoreLogic’s Eliza Owen said housing value declines could find a floor in the new year.

Ms Owens said a slowdown in the pace of decline suggested the peak of dwelling value falls was over, although it’s possible price falls would accelerate again, especially if the Reserve Bank continued hiking rates in the new year.

“As we move into 2023, there continues to be a mix of headwinds and tailwinds for housing market performance,” she said.

On the subject of tailwinds, Ms Owen said the looming fixed-rate mortgage cliff could trigger more sales as homeowners were bumped from a fixed rate of about two per cent to a variable rate of more like five or six per cent. 

For lower-income households less capable of absorbing this kind of mortgage shock, this could motivate more sales and possibly arrears. 

Ms Owen said mortgage holders were moving into uncharted territory as the cash rate closed in on the financial regulator’s three per cent serviceability buffers introduced to make sure borrowers could withstand higher interest rates.

“But unemployment levels remain at historic lows, which plays a role in serviceability, helping to keep a lid on mortgage arrears,” she said.

High rents and falling prices are also likely to attract more investors and first-home buyers into the market, which will help support a recovery in late 2023.

Looking back at the year that was, Ms Owen said it was interesting to see Adelaide and Perth showing resilience to the 2022 downturn.

The Adelaide market has dipped 0.9 per cent from the July peak but dwelling values across the city are still 13.4 per cent higher than this time last year.

For contrast, home prices fell 10.6 per cent in Sydney over the 12 months.

Adelaide’s relative affordability well as low stock availability helped insulate the region from rising interest rates, the report said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.