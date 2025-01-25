AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A road closure along the Brand Hwy near Leeman, Western Australia
Road closures have disrupted travel in Western Australia as crews battle an out-of-control bushfire. Image by HANDOUT/WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE FORCE
  • fire

Homes lost as bushfires spread in west

Alex Mitchell January 25, 2025

At least four homes have been burnt down as large bushfires sweep Australia’s west, with thousands of residents told it is too late to leave their properties 

Hot weather is predicted nationwide across the long weekend, including in Western Australia where several bushfires remain uncontrolled, including one that has burnt through 11,000 hectares.

Three properties were lost near Arthur River, about 200km southeast of Perth, while another property near Yellanup, 170km to the south, was also destroyed, ABC News reported on Saturday, with more properties under threat.

Emergency WA had told residents in Arthur River it was too late to evacuate and people should act immediately to survive, before that warning was downgraded to ‘watch and act’.

Authorities said 638 homes and businesses were without power after the fire affected supply.

An act immediately warning has been issued for Reef Beach, in Bremer Bay on the state’s south coast.

The fire, started by lightning on Friday morning, has burnt 800 hectares and is yet to be contained.

A 40,000-hectare bushfire in the state’s central region has been the subject of a number of watch-and-act warnings, although the alert was downgraded as conditions improved.

A WA emergency services vehicle.
 The weather bureau says the fire threat hitting WA will spread east early next week. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS 

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued extreme heatwave warnings for the Goldfields and the southern interior districts.

Severe heatwave warnings are also in place across much of southern and inland WA.

“Every state and territory over this long weekend is looking at least low intensity heatwave conditions … with the severe to extreme heatwave conditions this long weekend focused around the WA-NT border,” BOM senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told ABC TV.

“Probably (not) until mid next week will we see cooler conditions for much of the country.”

Mr Narramore said it was possible the fire threat that was currently hitting WA would spread east early next week.

“There’s a number of fires (in WA) and they’ll be watching those in the coming days with heat and those gusty winds likely to continue there,” he said.

“Then that fire threat will start moving into parts of SA and Victoria, particularly on Monday, we’re likely to see extreme fire dangers, strong and gusty winds and temperatures in the low 40s.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.