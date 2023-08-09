AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hooper
Michael Hooper faces an anxious wait before the Wallabies' 33-man squad is named for the World Cup. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Hooper call key as Jones settles on World Cup squad

Murray Wenzel August 10, 2023

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones faces a landscape-shifting call on Michael Hooper when he confirms his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad.

Whether the long-time captain is on the plane to France or not for next month’s showpiece has been the burning question in the lead-up to Thursday’s announcement.

Chosen as a co-captain by Jones, the backrower was underwhelming against South Africa in his only Test appearance under the new coach no thanks to a calf injury that kept him out of the next three games.

In that time another Hooper – 22-year-old Tom – surged into the reckoning and long-time understudy Fraser McReight complemented him nicely in a new-look No.6 and No.7 combination.

Pete Samu is another backrower who provides sought-after flexibility during a major tournament while Jed Holloway and Rob Leota do the same in the second row and at No.6.

So is there room for Hooper, the remarkable 125-Test veteran of two previous World Cups?

“Just wait and see, just sit in your chair and wait,” Jones said in New Zealand last week when asked if Hooper would travel to Darwin for the Wallabies’ four-day camp.

Speaking to AAP,  two-time World Cup winner Tim Horan rated it a 50-50 call given Hooper had likely fallen to No.3 or even four in the pecking order, but said he still warranted a berth given his experience and skill set.

Then there’s the captaincy, with halfback Tate McDermott the incumbent after co-captains Hooper (injured) and James Slipper (off the bench) didn’t start on Saturday against New Zealand.

“That’s a good question. Very good question,” Jones said.

“We’ve got to pick the squad first. And then we’ll decide on captaincy but Tate is one of the candidates, a strong candidate.”

Samu Kerevi (hand) and Taniela Tupou (rib) will also enter under injury clouds, so too centre Len Ikitau (shoulder).

But all three are expected to front up in Darwin before the side’s official Sydney farewell.

The Wallabies, who have sunk to No.8 in the world, will play the host nation in a final World Cup tune-up on August 28 (AEST) before their opener against Georgia on September 10.

