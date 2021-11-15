 Hooper ruled out of Wallabies' tour finale - Australian Associated Press

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will miss the Test against Wales in Cardiff due to injury. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • rugby union

Hooper ruled out of Wallabies’ tour finale

Darren Walton November 16, 2021

The Wallabies’ hopes of salvaging some spring-tour pride have suffered a hammer blow with inspirational captain Michael Hooper ruled out of Saturday’s Test with Wales in Cardiff.

Hooper hobbled off during the second half of the weekend loss to England and scans have subsequently revealed a grade-two mid-foot sprain.

The champion flanker will stay with the squad this week before returning to Sydney with the rest of the Wallabies on Sunday.

Officials say there’s been no timeline placed on Hooper’s recovery given the Wales clash is Australia’s last match of the year.

The Wallabies head to Millennium Stadium hoping to avoid a first winless spring tour of Europe since 1976.

A 15-13 defeat to Scotland preceded last Saturday’s 32-15 loss to England at Twickenham.

Hooper’s value to the Wallabies was underlined on Monday night when the back-rower was short-listed for the 2021 World Rugby player of the year award.

Teammate and centre Samu Kerevi was also nominated along with French halfback Antoine Dupont and English lock Maro Itoje.

No Australian has ever won the award despite 13 nominations over its 21-year history.

Winger Andrew Kellaway earned a nod in the breakthrough player of the year category after bagging eight tries in 11 Tests since making his debut against France in July.

And Dave Rennie has been nominated for the coach of the year after steering the Wallabies to a series win against France and back-to-back victories over the world champion Springboks during the Rugby Championship.

