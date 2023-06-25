Hooper, Slipper to share Wallabies captaincy

Familiar faces Michael Hooper and James Slipper are set to co-captain the Wallabies in the Rugby World Cup as coach Eddie Jones declared he plans to “do things differently, but better”.

Jones named a 34-man Rugby Championship squad on Sunday ahead of his first Test back in charge against the Springboks in Pretoria on July 8.

It’s the first of five Tests before the Wallabies’ World Cup opener against Georgia on September 10 in France.

The side will have dual leaders for the first time, Jones informing veteran flanker Hooper and Brumbies prop Slipper on Saturday night before the squad assembled on the Gold Coast.

A foreign concept in rugby, co-captaincy has been embraced by AFL clubs in particular and was taken on board by Jones after a visit to Sydney Swans training and a chat with their coach John Longmire.

Hooper, who boasts Australia’s most caps as skipper (68), didn’t captain the side on his return late last year after a three-month mental-health break.

He’ll now team up with the man who filled in for him in Slipper, the duo sharing a combined 251 Wallabies caps.

Jones said there was plenty of “soul searching” before settling on his leaders.

“We want to do things differently, but better,” he said.

“The combination of character and style between Hoops and Slips … it’s a big advantage for us.

“You’ve seen it all (after playing so many Tests) … we don’t want to lose that.”

Jones has selected five overseas-based players in his Rugby Championship squad – more than the three usually permitted by Rugby Australia – with potential debutant Richie Arnold joining Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Will Skelton and Quade Cooper.

There’s no room for five-eighth Bernard Foley, with Jones instead opting for Melbourne starlet Carter Gordon and outside back utilities Ben Donaldson and Reece Hodge.

Jones hinted Foley could get his chance “down the track”.

Centre Kerevi (hamstring) has been slotted into the rehabilitation group, rather than the main squad, but is a chance of facing the Springboks.

Prop Taniela Tupou has been named for a potential comeback after his achilles tear, while exciting back Jordan Petaia (wrist) could return against Argentina or New Zealand later in July.

Jones has picked eight uncapped players, the biggest bolter being Brumbies lock Tom Hooper, who enjoyed an impressive end to the Super Rugby Pacific season on return from a foot injury.

“He’s come from basically nowhere; halfway during the year he was walking his dog and now he’s in the Wallabies squad,” Jones said.

Queensland duo Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr, NSW flyer Dylan Pietsch and Melbourne utility Josh Kemeny – who Jones thinks can play in the backrow and on the wing – are also in line for their first caps along with Ryan Lonergan, Gordon and Arnold.

Tate McDermott has been recalled after Jones left him out of his April training camp squad, joining Lonergan and Nic White as the halfbacks.

ACT five-eighth Noah Lolesio has again been overlooked, the 12-cap playmaker evidently not in Jones’ plans.

The squad will train on the Gold Coast this week and fly to South Africa on Friday.

Waratahs hulk Angus Bell and Rebels fullback Andrew Kellaway are also in the rehabilitation group and unlikely to feature in South Africa.

A train-on squad includes some of the more notable omissions including Foley, Queensland utility back James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Jake Gordon and Lachie Lonergan.

WALLABIES SQUAD

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini. Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny, Dylan Pietsch.