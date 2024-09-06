‘Horrific’ figures as DV services given funding boost

Frontline and legal services helping women and children experiencing domestic violence won’t be given immediate relief as the sector calls for urgent funding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a $4.7 billion package to fund critical services following a national cabinet meeting in Canberra on Friday.

The federal government will provide $3.9 billion over five years but this money won’t become available until July 2025.

The prime minister said $351 million will be committed by the Commonwealth for a national partnership on domestic violence prevention, which will be matched by the states and territories.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says funds will be provided as part of a five-year agreement. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Mr Albanese defended the delayed cash flow.

“We are providing the funding as part of the five-year agreement … and what those legal services will benefit from is the certainty of knowing what is coming as they go forward,” he said.

The prime minister said a co-ordinated approach was needed to address the national crisis.

“We must act to ensure women are safe,” he said.

“These horrific and disturbing deaths and vile violence must be prevented.”

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley before the announcement said the coalition was concerned the money would not immediately flow through to where it was needed.

“If that is the case, on the trajectory we are on, 40 women will be killed and many more women and children harmed between today’s announcement and that funding kicking in,” she said.

“Domestic violence is above politics but we will hold Labor accountable for their promises to Australian women and children and for their delay in demanding a more rapid response from the states and territories.”

Legal aid services across the country wants $317 million a year to meet demand for family law and domestic violence services, with vulnerable women being turned away.

Restrictions on alcohol sales, delivery times and advertising as well as stronger regulation have been called for to address the role it played in domestic and sexual violence.

Restrictions on alcohol sales have been called for in addressing domestic and sexual violence. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Mr Albanese said the states and territories had agreed to review their alcohol laws.

An expert panel tasked by the federal government to examine how to best prevent violence, recommended a total ban on gambling advertising.

The report pointed to evidence linking alcohol abuse and problem gambling to domestic, family and sexual violence.

Asked about the rise of misogynist influencers on social media, Mr Albanese said the figures showing how many Australians had been exposed to the content were “quite horrific”.

National Children’s Commissioner Anne Hollonds said a tough-on-crime rhetoric was counterintuitive as it only increased the chances of reoffending.

“We’re putting politics ahead of prevention,” she told AAP.

“It sounds good because it sounds tough on crime but it’s not based on evidence and that will not keep the community safer.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

13YARN 13 92 76