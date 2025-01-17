Hot-headed Djokovic overcomes drama to roll on at Open

Novak Djokovic has warned fans are overstepping the mark after riding an emotional rollercoaster through to a mind-boggling 67th grand slam second-week appearance.

The 10-time Australian Open champion told one relentless heckler to “shut the f*** up, you f***ing idiot” during a lively third-round win over Tomas Machac at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night.

He also berated technology, bounced his racquet in frustration and endured two medical time-outs.

But he still ultimately arrived at a familiar destination – the fourth round of the Open for a 17th time – after seeing off the Czech 26th seed 6-1 6-4 6-4 in a colourful two hours and 22 minutes.

The super Serb joins Roger Federer as only the second 37-year-old to make the last 16 of the Open since the tournament moved to Melbourne Park and a 128-man draw in 1988.

But despite the straight-sets scoreline, his passage was anything but smooth.

Djokovic called for the tournament doctor for an unspecified illness early in the second set, then left the court before the third for more treatment.

The seventh seed constantly pleaded with the umpire to quieten the crowd, and was especially annoyed at one spectator for continually goading him.

Asked if fans were starting to cross the line, Djokovic said: “Yeah, few people here and there.

“I understand you have few drinks more, and then you get into it, but on the court it’s frustrating and it comes in a bad moment.

“If it’s repetitive, it happens for an hour, somebody tells you in the corner things that you don’t want to hear and constant provoking, then of course it comes to the point where you just respond.

“So I tried to tolerate but then at one point I had to respond, and that’s all. That’s all to say about it.”

Djokovic is not the only player to have suffered abuse from the Melbourne Park crowds this week.

Brit Jack Draper complained after his epic five-set win over home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis before polarising American Danielle Collins made a cheeky “kiss my ass” gesture to the partisan crowd after ousting Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava on Thursday night.

“I loved her response. I loved it, everything she said on the court, off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that,” Djokovic said.

“I was before but, now, big fan. I love it.

“I heard some comments of people that she shouldn’t have said that or that. I think she handled it really well.

“I don’t think I would be that polite, and I know exactly the feeling. So I think she was funny, smart, and just big fan of what she did. Big fan.”

Djokovic also questioned the electronic line-calling machine on a night of high drama at the Open.

Djokovic was at his belligerent best in crushing Tomas Machac in three sets. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

“I’m hot-headed right now,” he said after conceding he was concerned mid-match due to his faltering condition and the pluck of his opponent.

“I’m not 19 anymore.

“Just somehow managed to turn things around, hold my serve when I needed to and a couple of points really decided that second set that could have gone his way.

“That maybe could have changed the outcome of the match.

“Overall I think in the third, I felt fresh, moved really well. Overall very pleased with my game.

“Of course there’s always something, but this is definitely the best match I’ve played.”

Djokovic will play another seeded Czech on Sunday in Jiri Lehecka while continuing his quest for an unprecedented 25th grand slam singles title.