AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Real estate For Sale sign outside an apartment complex.
House price data for June covers the Reserve Bank's second interest rate hike in as many months. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

House prices in descent as rates rise

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
July 1, 2022

The inevitable decline in house prices is under way and falls are expected to accelerate in coming months as rising interest rates take their toll.

CoreLogic will release its home value index for June on Friday, which will have captured the Reserve Bank’s 50 basis points increase in the cash rate, its second hike in as many months.

“Home prices have begun their descent,” said Commonwealth Bank’s head of Australian economics Gareth Aird, who expects a further 0.9 per cent decline in national home prices for June.

This includes a 1.5 per cent drop for Sydney, the nation’s biggest housing market.

The home value index posted its first fall since September 2020 in May, led by declines in Sydney, Melbourne and Australia’s second most expensive property market Canberra.

Still, over the past year, national house prices were up 14.1 per cent.

CoreLogic’s research director Tim Lawless argues it is not just interest rates that are making their mark.

Since prices peaked in May 2021, consumer sentiment has soured, hitting its lowest level since April 2020 and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fixed mortgage rates have also been trending higher for some time and hit a milestone this week.

“The May and June Reserve Bank cash rate increases have put an end to an era of home loan interest rates below two per cent, something we may never see again,” financial comparison website Canstar’s Steve Mickenbecker said.

The boom has already pushed housing affordability to extreme levels and now would-be buyers are having to deal with high inflation and a higher cost of debt, which is flowing through to less housing demand.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.