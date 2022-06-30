House prices in descent as rates rise

The inevitable decline in house prices is under way and falls are expected to accelerate in coming months as rising interest rates take their toll.

CoreLogic will release its home value index for June on Friday, which will have captured the Reserve Bank’s 50 basis points increase in the cash rate, its second hike in as many months.

“Home prices have begun their descent,” said Commonwealth Bank’s head of Australian economics Gareth Aird, who expects a further 0.9 per cent decline in national home prices for June.

This includes a 1.5 per cent drop for Sydney, the nation’s biggest housing market.

The home value index posted its first fall since September 2020 in May, led by declines in Sydney, Melbourne and Australia’s second most expensive property market Canberra.

Still, over the past year, national house prices were up 14.1 per cent.

CoreLogic’s research director Tim Lawless argues it is not just interest rates that are making their mark.

Since prices peaked in May 2021, consumer sentiment has soured, hitting its lowest level since April 2020 and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fixed mortgage rates have also been trending higher for some time and hit a milestone this week.

“The May and June Reserve Bank cash rate increases have put an end to an era of home loan interest rates below two per cent, something we may never see again,” financial comparison website Canstar’s Steve Mickenbecker said.

The boom has already pushed housing affordability to extreme levels and now would-be buyers are having to deal with high inflation and a higher cost of debt, which is flowing through to less housing demand.