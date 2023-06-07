AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A wind farm in Queensland.
Less than half of households are confident technological advances will cut power bills. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS
  • energy (general)

Households fretting over power bills as costs rise

AAP June 8, 2023

Australian households are fretting about keeping the lights on and many have little confidence new technologies will ease the cost burden in the years ahead.

Some 52 per cent are concerned about how they are going to pay their power bills, up from a year ago, a sentiment survey published by Energy Consumers Australia shows.

Small businesses are also anxious, with 59 per cent suffering bill shock compared to 48 per cent a year ago.

“High inflation has sent the cost-of-living soaring and many Australian households are clearly feeling the pinch,” Energy Consumers Australia interim CEO Jacqueline Crawshaw said on Thursday.

“Consumers are also aware that there is more pain on the horizon with energy prices set to rise between 20 to 30 per cent across the country.”

The survey, which is conducted every six months, canvassed the views of more than 2200 households and 500 small businesses across the country.

It also found consumers are increasingly concerned about future energy market outcomes and have lower confidence in the benefits of technology and future energy reliability.

Less than half of households, or 41 per cent, feel confident technological advances in the next five years will help them better manage energy supply and costs, down from 52 per cent a year ago.

“The energy bill relief measures announced in the recent Federal Budget will go some way to easing the pressure on eligible households,” Ms Crawshaw said.

“But a key to restoring consumer confidence is to ensure people have a sense of control over their energy use and ability to bring their bills down.” 

