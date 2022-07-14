AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench in Perth.
Housing ministers will meet to discuss homelessness and housing affordability in Australia. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Housing ministers meet to address crisis

Maeve Bannister July 15, 2022

Australia’s housing affordability crisis will be at the top of the agenda during a meeting of relevant federal, state and territory ministers.

The meeting in Melbourne on Friday will be the first since October 2017. 

Labor’s election pledge to establish a national housing and homelessness plan requires input from all levels of government.

Once finalised, the plan will set out the short-, medium- and long-term goals to improve housing affordability and help more homeless Australians.

The federal government will provide leadership on the issue, Housing Minister Julie Collins said. 

“My priority will be working closely with state and territory governments, along with other key housing stakeholders, to address the challenges we face,” she said in a statement.

“These challenges are complex, but it is important everyone is working together to help solve them.”

The federal government’s housing agenda includes establishing help-to-buy and regional first-home buyer support schemes to support more Australians to purchase their own home. 

It also includes a $10 billion Housing Australia future fund that will build 30,000 social and affordable housing properties in its first five years. 

The meeting on Friday is expected to be the first of many regular catch-ups to ensure the national homelessness plan progresses.

