AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Houses in a new estate in Springfield in Brisbane
The government is seeking parliament's support for a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Housing supply and affordability on new council agenda

Paul Osborne February 28, 2023

Housing Minister Julie Collins has hailed the first meeting of a new advisory body as a big step towards tackling affordability.

The interim National Housing Supply and Affordability Council met in Sydney on Tuesday, as laws to set up a permanent statutory council edge closer to passing parliament.

“It is critical that housing policy is informed by the very best advice, so today’s meeting is a big step forward,” Ms Collins said.

“The Albanese government will continue to listen to experts to ensure we are addressing Australia’s significant housing challenges with the very best policy advice.”

The government is seeking parliament’s support for a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund to provide a pipeline of funding for social and affordable housing in perpetuity.

Interim council chair Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz said housing affordability was one of the biggest challenges communities faced.

“Today’s council meeting is an important step in discussing a clear and realistic plan to help improve access to housing and understanding how to efficiently unlock new housing supply where it is most needed,” she said.

“This requires close collaboration with all levels of government and we look forward to working together to drive this plan forward over the coming months.”

Other interim members of the council include Housing Choices Australia managing director Michael Lennon, economist Professor Rachel ViforJ, Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre chief Helen Waters Silvia, economist Dr Marcus Spiller and Urban Renewal Authority director David O’Loughlin.

Legislation to set up the council and fund has passed the lower house but has been referred to a Senate committee for inquiry and report by March 22.

While the coalition opposes the bills, Labor will need the Greens and two crossbenchers to pass them.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.