How Rendell swapped VFL for college football pinnacle

Nine years ago, James Rendell was an AFL hopeful sitting on the couch watching the US college football championship game.

Rendell was watching the showpiece fixture with his father Matt, who planted a seed in his son’s mind.

“We were sitting on the couch watching the 2016 college football championship game between Alabama and Clemson,” Rendell told AAP.

“And Dad said he thought I had a big enough kick; he said: ‘You know, if you really want to, you could go over there and be playing in these sort of games’.”

And now, he is.

Rendell is Notre Dame’s punter and will play in the championship game on Monday night (Tuesday AEDT) against an Ohio State team featuring his Australian mate and fellow punter Joe McGuire, son of TV personality Eddie.

The Melbourne-born 24-year-olds will play pivotal roles in one of American sport’s eminent occasions with a television audience of more than 25 million people – almost the size of Australia’s population.

“We have been exchanging a few texts, like, ‘How cool would it be if we ended up playing each other in the final’,” Rendell said.

“And sure enough we are. It has come to that. It’s awesome.”

Rendell’s father Matt carved a distinguished AFL career – a dual All Australian who played for Fitzroy and Brisbane before becoming an assistant coach and recruiter.

James wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and played for Victorian Metro in the under 18 nationals in 2018.

James Rendell has come a long way since representing Victoria at the under-18 championships in 2018. Image by Andy Brownbill/AAP PHOTOS

Overlooked for the AFL draft, Rendell played in VFL ranks as the American football seed planted by his dad grew.

“I was looking at doing it here and there a few times and COVID happened, which disrupted any sort of possibility of moving over here,” he said from the US.

Then, on June 28, 2023, Matt suffered a fatal heart attack.

“He passed away quite suddenly. He was just walking the dog and suffered a cardiac arrest,” Rendell said.

“If there was any good to come out of that situation, it gave me a lot of perspective about life and how it’s so fragile and you can’t take anything for granted.

“That is when I knew I had to pursue this (American football), which led me to Prokick training full-time.”

Prokick Australia was founded by former AFL player Nathan Chapman, who crossed paths with Matt Rendell when both were at Brisbane.

The organisation trains Australians in American football punting and facilitates a transition into US ranks.

“Fortunately I have ended up at this amazing educational and athletic institution at Notre Dame,” Rendell said.

“And now I’m playing in the national championship game so it’s funny how it works out – that seed was planted when I was watching the championship game and now I am playing in it.”

Rendell is studying a masters degree in non-profit administration at Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Meet the Irish ☘️: @JamesRendelll16 On the first edition of Meet the Irish, let’s get to know the punter from down under#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ssfmKPN1tK — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 3, 2024

“Being a student at Notre Dame is such an honour in itself. I don’t think there is any better place on earth to be able to continue my studies,” he said.

“You get to compete with the best athletes at football practice and then you go into classrooms and you compete and learn from really bright and astute students – you’re surrounded by excellence wherever you go.”

Rendell, who harbours ambitions of an NFL career, said the enormity of US college football was hard to grasp for most Australians.

“The sheer size and magnitude of college football, it’s massive,” he said.

“My first time ever seeing a college football game live was the one I was playing in which was at Texas A&M (Kyle Field stadium) to start the season.

Rendell’s (right) responsibilities include holding the ball for field goal attempts. Image by Michael Caterina/AAP PHOTOS

“There was 107,000 people in the crowd and 14 million watching on TV and it was just so fun, so awesome to be a part of.

“You have still got a job to do so you can’t let any of that distract you.

“But at the same time, I think what helps me to perform well is just to be really grateful to have the opportunity to perform in those situations.

“The more you feed into that gratitude and the excitement of the challenge, the better you perform.”