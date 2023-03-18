AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will lay out his pitch for families at a rally in western Sydney. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Howard rallies Libs as parties target western Sydney

Farid Farid and Luke Costin
March 19, 2023

Former prime minister John Howard will help the Liberals rally the party faithful in the western Sydney marginal seat of Penrith as parties make their final pushes for votes ahead of polling day.

The scheduled appearance on Sunday will be Mr Howard’s second outing in Penrith, coming a few days after he campaigned with Stuart Ayres, who holds the seat with a 0.6 per cent margin.

Treasurer Matt Kean will miss the event, choosing instead to make a local funding announcement in Oatley, held by Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure by 6.8 per cent.

Labor will rally in a seat key to its election chances, Parramatta.

The gateway to western Sydney is held on a 6.5 per cent margin but changing demographics and the retirement of incumbent Geoff Lee have placed it on a knife’s edge.

Labor on Sunday committed $75 million to recruit an additional 250 full-time-equivalent school counsellors in the next term to deal with what the party says is a growing mental health crisis in NSW schools.

The Greens, taking advantage of sweltering temperatures in the city’s outer suburbs on Sunday, will call for a “climate-smart” western Sydney.

This would include a green-belt urban boundary, council-specific tree targets and a home buyback scheme for the lowest parts of the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain.

Meanwhile, independents Helen Conway, Larissa Penn and Victoria Davidson will protest bus cancellations on Sydney’s north shore by riding a crowdfunded one-off bus route created by frustrated commuters.

The campaigning comes as Labor accuses Premier Dominic Perrottet of lying about plans to privatise Sydney Water.

In a Sky News interview on Friday, the premier said privatising Sydney Water “has never been something that has ever been considered by our government, or ever would be.”

But Labor said it uncovered documents showing a privatisation scoping study related to a $1.5 billion asset of Sydney Water was conducted in April 2021.

The study, prepared by consultants at KPMG on behalf of Treasury, sets out how Sydney Water and NSW Treasury could sell a 49 per cent stake in a new water recycling facility in Kemps Creek.

“Under the Liberals, Sydney Water privatisation isn’t a risk in the future. It has already begun today,” Labor water spokeswoman Rose Jackson said.

“In every other country which has tried water privatisation, it has ended in disaster. This isn’t just about price – it’s about the safety of our water supply too.”

Mr Perrottet has repeatedly told voters Sydney Water will not be privatised and accused Labor of a “Mediscare-style” campaign.

The premier on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s criticism of his Kids Future Fund, a proposed superannuation-style fund for children born after 2012.

Mr Albanese said the fund, in which the government matches parental contributions up to $400 per year, would create a greater divide between rich and poor.

“For the prime minister to come out … and say that he’s against, like NSW Labor, setting up a future fund account for our children shows how out of touch he is with the challenges that families are facing today,” Mr Perrottet said on Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.