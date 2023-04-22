AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barry Humphries weeps as Dame Edna Everage
Barry Humphries has been remembered as a comic genius by his admirers and friends. Image by AP PHOTO
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Humphries is remembered as a genius, ‘a God of comedy’

Andrea Hayward April 22, 2023

LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL REACTION TO THE DEATH OF AUSTRALIAN ENTERTAINER BARRY HUMPHRIES

* “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.” – the Humphries family 

* “The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.” – the Humphries family

* “A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.” – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

* “Australia has lost its finest cultural raconteur, its most brilliant satirist, and its greatest cultural comedian …” – Opposition Leader Peter Dutton

* “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.” – British comedian Ricky Gervais

* “A God of comedy. What a massive loss.” – Australian comedian Marty Fields

* “Funny, literate and fiercely intelligent.” – Australian television and stage star Jason Donovan

* “RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable.” – former UK prime minister Boris Johnson

* “A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius.” – British television host Piers Morgan

