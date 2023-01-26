Taipans’ NBL sponsor at odds with club

Cairns’ long-time major NBL sponsor has slammed the club’s decision not to wear jerseys celebrating the league’s inaugural pride round.

CQUniversity’s vice-chancellor and president Nick Klomp has confirmed he was not consulted before the team’s late decision not to wear the themed uniform, featuring a small rainbow-coloured logo, in Wednesday’s loss to South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Taipans coach Adam Forde insisted the club supported the pride round concept but argued they were protecting an unnamed player or players in the team who had been abused and “vilified” after reports of their hesitation to wear the uniform on religious grounds surfaced.

Their move has been met with harsh criticism in some circles with Swinburne University sports innovation expert Ryan Storr labelling it a “kick in the face” and “one of the worst attempts at PR and comms I have seen related to LGBTIQ+ inclusion”.

Melbourne United forward Isaac Humphries, the league’s first active openly gay player, revealed the mental health struggles he’d endured while coming to terms with his sexuality in an emotional address to teammates last November.

He told ESPN he was disappointed by the community-owned Taipans’ stance and that “each of us needs to ask ourselves: what kind of courage did we display when our leadership moment arrived?”

Klomp joined the critics on Friday, confirming he only learnt of the decision when a club statement was released shortly before the game.

“As major sponsor of the Cairns Taipans, CQUniversity does not agree with the Taipans’ decision not to wear the pride jersey,” he said.

“I spoke briefly to Taipans management on Wednesday night, with a view to engaging in more in-depth discussions with the club in the coming days.”

The university has sponsored the club – Cairns’ only national sporting team – since 2012 and been naming-rights sponsor since 2014.

“At CQUniversity, inclusiveness is one of our core values,” Klomp said.

“We strive every day to ensure our campuses and online environments are safe spaces for all people, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or religious beliefs.

“I was therefore delighted to see the NBL join the ranks of other sporting codes this week in hosting an inaugural pride round, to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people to the game of basketball and to promote inclusiveness in the sport.”

The NBL said the round was designed to “promote, celebrate and give thanks to the LGBTQ community, while showcasing basketball as a sport striving to provide a safe, healthy and accessible environment for all”.

Teams were given access to awareness training and an option to wear a themed jersey during the round.

The Taipans coach attempted to explain the club’s intentions after Wednesday’s defeat before shutting down further questions, including those directed at player Ben Ayre.

“We support the NBL’s initiative and the message of what this round represents; individuality, unity and love, right?” Forde said.

“And we weren’t unfortunately recipients of it, for some unknown reason.

Humphries told ESPN “when it comes to inclusion, I will always stand up and speak out when needed for my sport, for my community, and I’m disappointed for my LGBTQ+ family of athletes and coaches who live silently in the closet.

“If we are going to move forward with true equality, equity and inclusion in sport for LGBTQ+ athletes, we have to start by getting honest. We have to acknowledge there is a problem,” he said.