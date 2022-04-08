AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
WET WEATHER SYDNEY
Hundreds of residents across NSW remain under evacuation orders after days of heavy rain. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Hundreds flooded out as NSW holidays begin

Phoebe Loomes April 9, 2022

Hundreds of NSW residents remain under evacuation orders on the first day of school holidays, with forecasts warning it will take time for water to drain from saturated catchments.

Heavy falls eased across much of NSW on Friday, however flooding is likely to continue in parts of Greater Sydney throughout the weekend.

River rises were still being observed in the Hawkesbury-Nepean on Friday and 13 evacuation orders remained in place across 11 low-lying suburbs.

On the first day of the Easter school holiday, some 1200 people remain under evacuation order, and a further 1500 had been given warnings they may still need to leave.

“We’re urging people in those communities to remain vigilant,” NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey told the ABC on Friday.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to lift those evacuation orders and evacuation warnings as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Recent severe weather events had taken a toll on communities and SES rescuers, he said.

“It has been a very tough few months for communities across NSW including in Western Sydney with multiple, major weather events,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking. It’s been a very tough storm season, one of the toughest in recent memory for the SES.”

The SES has received more than 2300 calls for help and conducted about 700 rescues since the rain event began Monday.

More than 1200 SES volunteers were on the ground on Friday.

In southwest Sydney the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a submerged van before 8am on Friday.

His body was retrieved about 1pm following an operation by police divers and the SES, but he is yet to be formally identified.

The Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley is being monitored with moderate flooding at North Richmond, Windsor, Menangle, Camden and Wallacia, and peaks expected on Friday night and Saturday morning.

In Penrith the Nepean River peaked at moderate flood levels on Friday and was falling, and in Sackville the peak is expected on Saturday, while water continues to spill at Warragamba Dam.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Orara River on the Mid North Coast, with minor flooding possible at Coutts Crossing.

“Despite the substantial flooding that we’ve seen across our state, what is incredibly pleasing has been that we’ve only lost a very few amount of lives, and that has occurred because of the efforts that everyone has made across our state in following the instructions of the SES,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Friday.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the people of NSW were fatigued from extreme weather, but needed to keep following the advice of emergency services.

“It will stop raining, it will get better,” Ms Cooke said.

“We just need to keep (getting) through this one day at a time.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.