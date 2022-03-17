AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UKRAINIAN FAMILIES REUNITE SYDNEY
Hundreds of Ukrainians are set to arrive in Australia in need of a place to stay. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • unrest, conflicts and war

Hundreds of Ukraine arrivals ask for help

Liz Hobday March 18, 2022

Hundreds of Ukrainians are set to arrive in Australia in need of a place to stay, but there are fears support systems set up by the local community could be overwhelmed.

The Ukrainian peak body in Australia has so far received more than 250 requests for accommodation from people fleeing the conflict, with the majority of those expected to arrive within days.

“The community is taking on all the responsibility and the brunt of the load in terms of finding these people accommodation and getting them settled,” Kateryna Argyrou from the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations told AAP.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office told AAP more than 4000 Australian visas have been issued to Ukrainians since the Russian invasion on February 24, and of those visa holders about 500 people have travelled to Australia.

Ms Argyrou said the Ukrainian community has been able to handle all of the accommodation requests so far, with many people fleeing the conflict moving in with Australian relatives and not needing help.

But she warned the flow of people out of Ukraine has only just begun – and soon cracks would emerge in the community’s volunteer-run systems.

“We are dealing with tens of people at a time now, if it grows to hundreds or thousands then absolutely the community will be overwhelmed,” she said.

“There’s an immense amount of work that’s being done behind the scenes and that will not be sustainable for a long period of time.”

Ukrainian signage is being erected in the international arrivals terminals at Sydney and Melbourne airports with links to support groups. 

Most of the people arriving are women with young children and elderly people, as men aged between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving Ukraine due to martial law.

While accommodation is the main need according to Ms Argyrou, requests have also come in for food, clothes, mobile phones, and help with childcare and schooling.

She said heath care is also an issue, as tourist visa holders are not able to access Medicare.

The government is working on measures to ensure Ukrainians who arrive in Australia can access further help.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said further announcements on aid to Ukraine would be made in the coming days.

Offers of accommodation can be made through the website ukrainians.org.au.

