AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Marton Fucsovics
Hungary have omitted Marton Fucsovics from their doubles team to keep him fresh for the singles. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Hungary make late Davis Cup doubles change

Darren Walton March 5, 2022

Hungary have made a late change to their doubles team for the crucial third rubber of the Davis Cup qualifying tie with Australia in Sydney.

Hungarian captain Zoltan Nagy has opted to save veteran spearhead Marton Fucsovics for Saturday’s first reverse singles match against Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur.

He’s drafted in Mate Valkusz to partner Fabian Marozsan to face John Peers and Australian Cup debutant Luke Saville.

Fucsovics dug deep to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-3 in Friday night’s second singles rubber to lock the tie up at 1-1 after de Minaur gave Australia the early initiative with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Zsombor Piros.

Regardless of the doubles outcome, the tie will still be alive when de Minaur and Fucsovics square off in a high-stakes showdown between the countries’ No.1s.

“Before the tie, that was probably the match a lot of people were waiting for,” de Minaur said.

“We had a battle last Davis Cup and we get to do it again.

“We’re both playing for pride and passion and for our country … let the best man win.”

Fucsovics had been facing a huge workload of three matches in less than 24 hours.

But the world No.35 has now been saved for de Minaur, who edged Fucsovics in a third-set tiebreaker in last year’s Davis Cup Finals in Turin in November.

Should the tie go down to the wire, Kokkinakis said he should be ready to play against Piros – assuming neither captains change their line-ups – despite needing treatment for a hamstring strain during his loss to Fucsovics.

The winners of the indoor tie at Ken Rosewall Arena will progress to the 16-team 2022 finals in September. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.