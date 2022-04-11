Huni turns back to Goodall for return bout

Justis Huni’s boxing return has been shifted again, the heavyweight prospect now set to meet Joe Goodall on June 15.

The undefeated Australian pair were initially due to fight in February before a second COVID-19 infection for Huni put the event on hold.

Huni, who had planned to fight seven times in 2022, was then scheduled to face New Zealand’s Kiki Leutele on May 11

That was scrapped last week when the card’s headliner and world title contender Jai Opetaia suffered a rib injury.

It’s allowed Huni, who turned 23 this month, to circle back to Goodall and confirm their date in what should be the Australian champion’s toughest test yet.

The pair both medalled at the world amateur championships before turning professional.

Huni (5-0) was set to contend for an Olympic medal in Tokyo last year until a hand injury, aggravated in a 10th-round stoppage victory over Paul Gallen in June 2021, ruled him out.

He hasn’t fought since then, contracting COVID-19 during a United States training camp and then again on return to Australia.

Goodall, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 2014 and world amateur bronze medallist in 2017, has seven wins and a draw since turning professional in 2018.