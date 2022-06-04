AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pear-avocado-rocket sandwich (file)
Australia's Best Avo Toast Competition will be judged on July 27. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • diet

Hunt on for Australia’s best avo toast

AAP June 5, 2022

Smashed avo. It might already be the tastiest thing since vegemite on toast but producers of the deliciously buttery, fleshy, pear-shaped fruits are determined to track down the Aussie eatery serving the best of the best.

To this end, industry body Avocados Australia has launched the aptly-named Australia’s Best Avo Toast Competition.

The contest, which is timed to lead in to National Avocado Day on July 31, offers a public relations package promoting the winner’s venue to customers valued at $2000.

Cafes and restaurants Australia-wide are being encouraged to promote their variations of sliced, diced and smashed avocado on toasts of all descriptions – although it should be assumed sourdoughs will feature prominently.

Finalists and an overall winner will be chosen on July 27 with industry judges to visit and taste-test entries.

“We know an avocado on toast menu option is a very popular choice for Australians for breakfasts and brunches, and it’s a popular choice from a food service business perspective too,” said Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas.

“We are seeing so many variations of how avocado is served with different toppings and different breads and can’t wait to see all the competition entries.”

Cafes and restaurants need to submit a description of their menu item, along with photos of it plated up, by June 30.

The announcement of the competition comes after farmers in Queensland’s far north were forced last month to dump thousands of avocados due to their oversupply and rising transport and processing costs.

Avocados Australia chair Jim Kochi said favourable growing conditions, particularly in Western Australia, had resulted in “a fairly high supply of premium and class one avocados”.

However there was no suggestion the fruits being sold on shelves were other than 100 per cent Australian grown, he said.

