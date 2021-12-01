 Hunt, Porter exit as parliament winds up - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Health Minister Greg Hunt
Health Minister Greg Hunt is expected to announce he's calling time on his 20-year political career. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Hunt, Porter exit as parliament winds up

Andrew Brown and Paul Osborne
December 2, 2021

Federal parliament wraps up for the year on Thursday with the exit of two high-profile Liberals and government ranks continuing to fracture.

Former attorney-general Christian Porter announced he would step away from politics at the next election, following a scandal-plagued year.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt is expected to announce on Thursday he is calling time on his 20-year political career.

While Thursday is the last sitting day for the year, it could also be the last time parliament meets before the next election.

The federal election is due to be held by May 2022, but there is some speculation Prime Minister Scott Morrison could call the poll just after the summer break.

The final sitting day for 2021 will likely see further debate in the lower house on the prime minister’s religious discrimination bill.

That’s despite some government MPs raising issue with the bill due to concern that LGBT students could be expelled due to their sexuality.

The coalition has managed to appease moderate backbenchers by removing such a provision in the sex discrimination act.

However, numbers for the bill to pass the lower house could be tight with some Liberals still considering crossing the floor.

The laws had been referred to a committee for review, which is expected to report back by February.

Labor has indicated it would withhold its position on the bill until it was reviewed by the committee.

However, should it come to a vote in the lower house, the opposition would not oppose the legislation.

Two coalition MPs, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien, split with their government colleagues to vote with maverick independent Craig Kelly on Wednesday in support of his motion against COVID mandates.

The government also caved in to Labor and Greens demands in a bill to provide support to the screen industry.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.