Ronaldo Mulitalo scores one of Cronulla's seven tries.
Cronulla have earned derby bragging rights, defeating NRL neighbours St George Illawarra 40-8. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Hynes delivers masterclass in Cronulla NRL derby win

Scott Bailey March 26, 2023

Nicho Hynes has announced his return from injury by putting on a clinic to help Cronulla to a 40-8 NRL win over St George Illawarra and piling more pressure on Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

Last year’s Dally M Medallist who was playing his first game of the regular season after a calf injury, Hynes set up three tries and played a role in two others at Kogarah.

The result marked the Sharks’ biggest win over their arch-rivals in 16 years, and was the last thing Griffin needed as he fights for his future as Dragons coach.

Days after players learned that Griffin had been told by the club they would begin canvassing options for a possible replacement next season, their performance did little to help him on Sunday night.

The Red V are now 1-2 to start the season, with a decision on whether to re-sign Griffin or move on likely to be made in the next two months.

The Dragons looked off from the outset after Jesse Ramien found space in the Sharks’ first set and St George Illawarra managed only 14 metres from their opening efforts with the ball.

They still managed to lead the match for a seven-minute period in the first half, as tries to Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su’A put the Dragons up 8-6.

But by the second half it was all the Sharks with the Dragons woeful as they completed at 42 per cent and missed 25 tackles.

In contrast, Cronulla’s attack fired with Hynes back in the team after one win from their opening three games.

His first impact came when he put a long cut-out ball on for Ronaldo Mulitalo in the eighth minute, who kicked back inside for Will Kennedy on the fly to score.

There were still moments of sluggishness from Hynes, who allowed Hunt to skip outside him and shrug him off for the Dragons’ first try.

But in attack he looked just as dangerous as he did in 2022.

The Sharks hit the lead when he put a bomb up in a tight space, and after Cameron McInnes leapt early and bumped Tyrell Sloan, Katoa took the loose ball and sent Ramien over. 

That made it 12-8 to the Sharks at halftime and the floodgates opened after the break.

Hynes set up one try when he provided a deft ball for Briton Nikora to hit a hole, while another came when he provided a long pass for Katoa.

His finest moment came when he and Nikora combined on the right edge, burst down field and gave a one-handed offload for Jesse Ramien to score.

Mulitalo also scored a double on the Sharks’ left wing, with his best try coming after Matt Moylan tapped on a Hynes ball and Siosifa Talakai put the winger over.

