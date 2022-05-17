AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION
Housing, cost of living and wages are likely to again dominate the federal election campaign. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

I could have been more sensitive: PM

Tess Ikonomou May 18, 2022

Scott Morrison has conceded he could have been a more “sensitive” leader as Australia grappled with the pandemic, natural disasters and global uncertainty.

Appearing on Nine’s A Current Affair on Tuesday night, the prime minister was asked how long he had known he was a “bulldozer”, and what he would have done differently.

“I could have certainly been more sensitive at times … there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Mr Morrison said he would have “militarised” the vaccine rollout earlier, which had been beset by delays at the outset of the program: “If we done it earlier and I think that would have made a difference.” 

He also spruiked his plan to allow people to withdraw superannuation to buy new homes, the key policy announced at the party’s launch on Sunday. 

“When you sell your house, the money, including what you’ve gained from capital growth goes back into your super fund,” he said.

“We are allowing your super fund to invest in the most important asset that you ever own, your own home.”

Meanwhile, new polling by Resolve Strategic for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, shows the election race has tightened in the final week. 

Labor’s primary vote has dropped from 34 to 31 per cent over the past two weeks, while the coalition slightly increased its support from 33 to 34 per cent.

But 34 per cent of all voters would reject the two major parties in favour of independents, the Greens and micro parties.

On a two-party preferred basis Labor leads by a slim 51 to 49 per cent.

Cost of living pressures and economic management are expected to be back at the forefront of the election campaign on Wednesday, just days out from polling day.

Wages are expected to have only grown at half the rate of inflation when the latest figures are released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. 

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will on Wednesday speak at the National Press Club for the leaders’ election address ahead of Saturday’s election. 

On Tuesday he described the looming election day as “daunting”. 

“Four more sleeps to go. Look it’s a daunting prospect the next four days you can see the end of the journey,” he told Nine News on Tuesday afternoon. 

“But I’ve enjoyed the campaign and I’m comfortable we’ve left nothing on the field.”

