AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cathy Freeman.
Cathy Freeman's 400m success at the Sydney Games remains one of Australia's iconic sporting moments. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • athletics, track and field

‘I could have run faster’: Freeman’s Sydney 2000 regret

Shayne Hope June 7, 2024

In an extraordinary confession, Olympic legend Cathy Freeman says she never completely fulfilled her potential as an athlete.

Reflecting on her remarkable career as the Paris Games approach, Freeman said she could have run even faster in her career-defining 400-metres final at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

And she is adamant she would have taken the event to a whole new level if French star Marie-Jose Perec had made it to the start line.

Cathy Freeman celebrates.
 Cathy Freeman won Australia’s hearts, as well as Olympic gold, at the Sydney Games in 2000. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

“I’d become used to expectation being put on me,” Freeman said on Friday of her iconic, high-pressure gold-medal run.

“I almost needed it, because it kind of helps drive you and push you beyond what you think you’re capable of doing.

“Having said that, I don’t even think I really fulfilled my potential as an athlete, but that’s another story … learning to unburden yourself is really important, and finding freedom in life is key.”

Asked to clarify her startling claim, Freeman was straight to the point as she addressed guests at a business luncheon hosted by NBL club Melbourne United.

“I didn’t run as fast as I could have. I disappointed myself,” she said.

Freeman won Olympic gold in 49.11 seconds, short of the personal-best mark of 48.63 she set when claiming silver behind Perec at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Cathy Freeman wins gold.
 Golden moment: Cathy Freeman wins the women’s 400m final at Sydney 2000. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

Freeman, now 51, has a sense – and a tinge of regret – there was more left on the table at her home Olympics.

“That’s why I was so disappointed that Marie-Jose Perec wasn’t in the race,” she said.

“In her peak … we would’ve taken women’s 400m running to the next level.”

Perec, the Olympic 400m champion in 1992 and 1996, famously fled Australia before her showdown with Freeman.

“I remember being on the warm-up track and hearing that she wasn’t going to be in Sydney and up at the start line,” Freeman said.

“I reckon it was probably a split second where my heart dropped, because competitors love competing.

Cathy Freeman on Opera House sails.
 Two Australian icons: Cathy Freeman’s golden run emblazoned on the Sydney Opera House sails. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“When she wasn’t there, it was a bit of a blow. But what am I going to do? I’m not going to go chase her.

“I ended up just accepting (it) and it’s not as though you don’t have an emotional attachment to it – I just had to move on really quickly.

“I had my stuff and I had to get on with things.”

Freeman’s gold medal run on September 15, 2000, under intense pressure as the heavy home favourite and the face of the Sydney Games, remains etched in Australian sports folklore.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.