AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A consignment of methylamphetamine seized by the AFP.
Use of methylamphetamine, known as ice, remains higher than other major illicit drugs in Australia. Image by Alex Murray/AAP PHOTOS
  • drug trafficking

Ice the most-used illicit drug: report

Stephanie Gardiner March 15, 2022

Australians use more of the drug ice than heroin, cocaine and ecstasy combined, with illicit drug consumption higher in regional areas, according to new national data.

A five-year program monitoring 58 wastewater plants across Australia, representing more than half the population, shows the use of most illicit drugs is consistently higher per capita in regional and rural areas.

Use of methylamphetamine, known as ice in its potent crystal form, has remained much higher across the nation than the other three major illicit drugs during that time. Cocaine is the next most-used.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s latest wastewater drug monitoring report shows that although COVID-19 lockdowns contributed to a 23 per cent decrease in illegal drug use in the year to August 2021, there were signs of the market bouncing back in capital cities by October.

Barriers to drug availability during the pandemic pushed up street prices, with the value of the four major drugs estimated to be worth $10.3 billion last year.

The report says 77 per cent of that spending was on methylamphetamine.

“We saw the second lowest annual consumption of the four major drugs since our national wastewater drug monitoring program began, yet the second highest spending by Australians over the same period,” ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan said.

“It is clear that Australians are prepared to pay top dollar to line the pockets of organised criminals, generating significant health and other harms to our community.”

Julie Babineau, the chief executive of drug and alcohol service Odyssey House, said most people in their live-in programs seek treatment for amphetamine use, which is often combined with alcohol and cannabis.

She said the pandemic had not made it harder for users to find drugs.

“It’s a very good network, sadly, and ice is very easy to create,” Ms Babineau said.

The report said lawful drugs nicotine and alcohol had the highest consumption rates across all states and territories in August last year.

Ms Babineau said the service saw these statistics play out, with an 18 per cent increase in demand for alcohol treatment during the pandemic.

“Alcohol is almost a way of life in Australia. We’ve normalised the use of alcohol,” she said.

“You can always turn to alcohol because it’s legal and cheap.”

She said more funding is needed for services that can help people with drug and alcohol issues before they hit “rock bottom”.

“It’s a whole of society solution to a problem like ice,” Ms Babineau said. 

“Helping families who have children and partners involved is always a big challenge. We get them at the end.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.