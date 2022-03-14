Ice the most-used illicit drug: report

Australians use more of the drug ice than heroin, cocaine and ecstasy combined, with illicit drug consumption higher in regional areas, according to new national data.

A five-year program monitoring 58 wastewater plants across Australia, representing more than half the population, shows the use of most illicit drugs is consistently higher per capita in regional and rural areas.

Use of methylamphetamine, known as ice in its potent crystal form, has remained much higher across the nation than the other three major illicit drugs during that time. Cocaine is the next most-used.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s latest wastewater drug monitoring report shows that although COVID-19 lockdowns contributed to a 23 per cent decrease in illegal drug use in the year to August 2021, there were signs of the market bouncing back in capital cities by October.

Barriers to drug availability during the pandemic pushed up street prices, with the value of the four major drugs estimated to be worth $10.3 billion last year.

The report says 77 per cent of that spending was on methylamphetamine.

“We saw the second lowest annual consumption of the four major drugs since our national wastewater drug monitoring program began, yet the second highest spending by Australians over the same period,” ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan said.

“It is clear that Australians are prepared to pay top dollar to line the pockets of organised criminals, generating significant health and other harms to our community.”

Julie Babineau, the chief executive of drug and alcohol service Odyssey House, said most people in their live-in programs seek treatment for amphetamine use, which is often combined with alcohol and cannabis.

She said the pandemic had not made it harder for users to find drugs.

“It’s a very good network, sadly, and ice is very easy to create,” Ms Babineau said.

The report said lawful drugs nicotine and alcohol had the highest consumption rates across all states and territories in August last year.

Ms Babineau said the service saw these statistics play out, with an 18 per cent increase in demand for alcohol treatment during the pandemic.

“Alcohol is almost a way of life in Australia. We’ve normalised the use of alcohol,” she said.

“You can always turn to alcohol because it’s legal and cheap.”

She said more funding is needed for services that can help people with drug and alcohol issues before they hit “rock bottom”.

“It’s a whole of society solution to a problem like ice,” Ms Babineau said.

“Helping families who have children and partners involved is always a big challenge. We get them at the end.”