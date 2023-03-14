AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Drugs seized en route to Australia
Cost of living pressures have had no impact on demand for illicit drugs in Australia. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Illicit drugs trade immune from cost of living pain

Rachael Ward March 15, 2023

Illicit drug consumption has dropped in Australia but cost of living pressures have had no impact on demand, with the country’s most popular drug also the most expensive.

More than 14 tonnes of methylamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and MDMA were detected in wastewater systems between August 2021 and 2022, according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s latest wastewater snapshot.

That’s a reduction of about 10 per cent compared to last year but the commission attributes the fall to drug busts rather than financial pressures.

“Those drugs had an estimated street value of $10 billion, which is a real concern at a time when household budgets across the country were stretched,” the commission’s principal drug advisor Shane Neilson told AAP.

More than 83 per cent of that haul was methylamphetamine, which can be turned into highly addictive drugs ice and speed.

Opioids are a growing concern with heroin the second most used illicit drug nationally, and consumption of oxycodone and fentanyl also on the rise. 

MDMA usage fell 41 per cent and cocaine has dropped by almost one third.

“The median national street price of a cocaine ‘deal’ is less than the price for a crystal methylamphetamine ‘deal’, so price does not appear to be a factor in the decreased consumption of cocaine,” according to the report.

It’s estimated 600 kilograms of cocaine were seized in 2022, which was about double the amount thought to have been ingested. 

European crime gangs have reduced the amount of MDMA they produce in favour of methylamphetamine.

Mr Neilson is optimistic the opioid crisis in North America may not reach our shores.

While the medications can be prescribed for certain medical conditions, they are frequently misused.

“There’s organised crime involvement in that, at a level there’s people in various professions that are involved in diversion of products to the illicit market, which of course was a huge problem in the United States with fentanyl and obviously codeine,” Mr Neilson told AAP.

“There’s also a situation where individuals simply take the drugs they receive lawfully, but use them illicitly either in whole or in part.”

Mr Neilson believes part of the reason why ice is so popular is because addicted users can easily access it due to local manufacturing and imports.

Data for the report was collected in August and October 2022 from 58 wastewater plants across Australia, covering about 14 million people.

Ketamine and cannabis are also growing in popularity.

Nicotine and alcohol remain the most commonly used substances and consumption is relatively stable.

December is the most popular time to consume drugs, believed to be due to a combination of organised crime groups ramping up supply during party season and more opportunities for people to take them.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.