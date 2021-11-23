 I'm ready for AFL No.1 pick: Horne-Francis - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Top AFL draft prospect Jason Horne-Francis.
Jason Horne-Francis seems certain to be snapped up by North Melbourne as the No.1 AFL draft pick. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

I’m ready for AFL No.1 pick: Horne-Francis

Steve Larkin November 23, 2021

South Australia’s Jason Horne-Francis believes he can make an instant impact at North Melbourne when selected with the top pick at the AFL draft.

Horne-Francis is certain to become the first South Australian since Bryce Gibbs in 2006 to be a No.1 pick at a national draft when the Kangaroos secure him on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old on Tuesday revealed all other AFL clubs had given up on chasing him, knowing the Roos are committed to him with the top pick.

Horne-Francis has sought counsel from Gibbs, his teammate at South Adelaide in the SANFL this season, on how to handle the pressure of being a No.1 pick.

“He has been a big help for me this year,” Horne-Francis told reporters.

“It’s definitely really special and it’s an honour to have my name spoken with him.

“He has been tremendous for all of us young … kids at South, just developing us, bringing us in after games and doing individual reviews with us. He has been enormous for us.”

Horne-Francis desired to become a No.1 pick, believing the added pressure would help him made an immediate impact at North.

“I’m very well prepared for it,” he said.

“It sits well with me, to be honest. I feel like I’m pretty good with handling the pressure and my footy will take care of itself.”

Greater Western Sydney hold pick two and are tipped to select Sam Darcy, forcing the Western Bulldogs to match that bid for their father-son prospect, the son of the Dogs’ 226-gamer Luke Darcy.

That would leave the Giants with pick three and the Sydney club has been linked with Victorian Finn Callaghan, ranked the best midfielder of the draft crop behind Horne-Francis.

Another father-son shuffle is expected with Gold Coast’s No.3 selection – the Suns could choose Nick Daicos, the son of Collingwood great Peter Daicos, with the Magpies set to match that bid.

The Suns could then pounce on either Vic Country ruckman Mac Andrews or Josh Gibcus, considered the standout key defender in the draft.

Adelaide will pick next after seeking to jump up the draft order by offering effectively three first-round selections for North’s prized No.1 selection, a proposal rejected by the Kangaroos.

The Crows have been linked to Josh Rachele, a game-breaking small forward likened to GWS star Toby Greene.

Other expected first-round selections include South Australia’s Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, a nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin Wanganeen, West Australian trio Jye Amiss, Matt Johnson and Neil Erasmus and Victorian on-ballers Josh Ward, Ben Hobbs, Josh Sinn and Sam Butler.

First-round selections will be decided on Tuesday night with following rounds settled on Wednesday night at a draft staged via teleconferences across the nation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.