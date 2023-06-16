AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Creative director of Broad Encounters Kirsten Siddle
Kirsten Siddle says Love Lust Lost will be staged across dozens of performance areas simultaneously. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Immersive underwater show farewells historic theatre

Liz Hobday June 17, 2023

An “immersive” theatre production set in an underwater world will provide the strangest of farewells for a historic former dance hall in Melbourne.

The Austral in Collingwood, one of the city’s few remaining picture theatre/dance hall buildings from the 1920s, is set to be partially demolished and turned into apartments.

But before that happens, it will stage one last show, Love Lust Lost – although stage isn’t quite the right word.

The show will play out across dozens of performance areas in the venue simultaneously in a choose-your-own-adventure for theatre, from production company Broad Encounters.

The Austral’s stalls and balcony are still intact, making for a rich and romantic performance space, according to co-writer and company founder Kirsten Siddle.

“I just couldn’t believe that it was sitting here empty,” she told AAP.

“It’s so grand and so beautiful … it’s a little sad but also we’re happy that she’s giving us a home for the next little while.”

Brave audience members will be invited aboard the E.V. Nautilus, helmed by the mysterious Captain Anderson, and can make their own way through the building to discover secret bars and hidden rooms.

“If you decide you want to open that journal or rifle through that desk or if there’s a door ajar there and you can’t help but want to see inside, you can,” Siddle said.

(Speaking of plot twists, for a time The Austral was a cinema, before becoming a rollerskating rink, then a store called Mr Carpets Floorworld – after which an apartment block feels like a disappointing final chapter.)

The underwater world of Love Lust Lost is inspired by Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid and Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness.

Love Lust Lost has already had a successful season in Brisbane – with one review describing it as a must-sea production.

Broad Encounters’ first immersive theatre show, A Midnight Visit, had an audience of 67,000 in shows around Australia.

Love Lust Lost plays The Austral from September 8.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.