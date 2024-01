Imperious Nadal makes triumphant comeback in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal has laid down an Australian Open marker with a stylish and successful return to tennis after almost a year out of the game with a career-threatening wrist injury.

Nadal needed just two high-quality sets and 88 minutes in a 7-5 6-1 victory over four-times grand slam finalist and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem to dispel any concerns, at age 37, he may be a spent force.

The living legend showed age and a world ranking of 692 were merely numbers in wowing a capacity centre-court crowd to surge into the Brisbane International second round on Tuesday night.

Rafael Nadal made a stylish and successful return to tennis at the Brisbane International. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Fans were given a rare first-round treat as Nadal and Thiem, who have twice clashed in French Open finals, produced some incredible shot-making to light up Pat Rafter Arena after two gloomy days of rain.

Playing for the first time since first suffering his hip injury in a shattering second-round Australian Open loss, as defending champion, to Mackenzie McDonald last January, Nadal came out firing from the get-go.

He bludgeoned a signature forehand winner in the first rally of the match and dropped just three points on serve while taking the opening set with a mix of power and deft touch at the net.

After gaining the first break in the 12th game, the great Spaniard rolled through the second set in rapid fashion to show he remains very much a grand slam heavyweight to be reckoned with ahead of the season’s first major starting in Melbourne in 12 days.

His breathtaking comeback will raise hopes of the mighty Majorcan renewing his compelling rivalry with 10-times Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

The last time he was on court Nadal was the men’s all-time grand slam titles leader with 22 career majors.

But he has had to painfully watch ever since as Djokovic landed three of the four slams in 2023 to move to 24 major crowns of his own.

The race could be back on if Nadal can reprise the form that helped him capture a second Australian Open title in 2022, then a mind-boggling 14th French Open trophy five months later before injury intervened.