‘Important’ Kyrgios could be back at US Open: Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has told Novak Djokovic he might return to competitive action at the US Open – and the Australian star’s Serbian buddy would welcome it, declaring tennis really needs him back.

After Kyrgios had been left drooling in the BBC commentary box about Djokovic’s masterclass in reaching a 10th Wimbledon final on Friday, the seven-time champion revealed the Australian was hitting the ball as well as ever in their regular practice sessions.

“I can tell you yesterday when we practised, he (Kyrgios) hit a really good serve, and he said, ‘Well, I might come back at the US Open’,” Djokovic told reporters.

Djokovic has been practising with friend Nick Kyrgios and says he’s hitting the ball superbly. Image by AP PHOTO

“So I don’t know if he was joking about it or not, but let me tell you, he’s hitting the ball as good as ever really.

“He’s so talented. He’s so good with his tennis. I think he said that the wrist bothers him mostly with the serve, but he’s been increasing the load and the intensity and the speed.

“He’s not going for full pace or full-strength serve, but he’s close to that.

“I hope he can come back, personally, and I think everyone in tennis hopes he can come back quickly, because we definitely need him on the tour.”

Kyrgios has not played since pulling out on the eve of the 2023 Wimbledon with both the knee, wrist and foot injuries that had restricted him to just one tour match all last year.

But the 29-year-old Canberra ace revealed during his commentary stint during Djokovic’s straight sets win over Lorenzo Musetti on Friday he was keen to get back on the circuit while also enjoying his new TV sideline.

Nick Kyrgios is enjoying commentating and wants to continue with it even on his return to the court. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“Honestly, I want to do both moving forward,” said Kyrgios. “I love being here and watching it and analysing it, but I do miss being out there. You know the rush it brings. I want to give the fans something to remember, whether it’s good or bad.

“Physically I’m good, I had a two-hour practice this morning. I’ve been hitting with Novak every other day, so it’s been good. Everything’s going well.”

Djokovic, who was once the target Kyrgios couldn’t resist baiting, wants him back as soon as possible.

“He’s very positive. It’s nice to see him full of life, full of energy. Like, he’s really pumped to be here in Wimbledon enjoying our practice sessions and commentating. He’s an extremely important guy for our sport. I think he brings new fans.

“It’s a little bit of a bromance that we are having in last few years, considering we really didn’t like each other at all for many years. But now we are getting along very well. He was very nice also to my kids. He played with them.

“I think the return is near, but it’s hard to say really because one thing is really practising for like an hour or two, but completely something different when you are out there on the tour playing in a tournament where you have to come back every single day, maybe for four, five, six days in a row.

“I guess he will also not know if his wrist will react well until he actually plays a tournament.”