James Hunter and David Preston.
James Hunter (L) and David Preston (R) hope more people with a disability race the Sydney-Hobart. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Inclusive Sydney to Hobart yacht crew ‘make waves’

Ethan James December 30, 2024

When James Hunter lost his eyesight in 2015, someone suggested he take up big yacht sailing.

Nine years later he has completed two Sydney to Hobart races aboard MWF Kayle, which is part-crewed by people living with a disability.

“In my sighted life in Canberra I sailed in dinghies,” Hunter said on Monday after the 53-footer crossed the finish line.

“For me (yachting) was a marriage made in heaven because it took me back to something I loved and it got me involved in a sport.”

MWF Kayle, a custom-built ocean racer, helps the Making Waves Foundation deliver sailing programs to 4000 children.

The boat has a left-half design, allowing for wheelchair access and greater accessibility.

Queensland’s David Preston, who lives with cerebral palsy, was on board for a first crack at the 628 nautical mile race.

David Preston.
 David Preston stands aboard MWF Kayle after completing the Sydney to Hobart. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS 

“I thought it would be tough but not as tough as it actually was,” he said.

“I bashed some ribs on day two (but) the main thing was the camaraderie because everyone is looking after each regardless of their advantage.”

MWF Kayle finished in 28th spot with a time of three days, 18 hours, 31 minutes and 26 seconds.

Hunter said the sailing was physically and emotionally tough, particularly on the second day when the crew was close to retiring because of a flooded engine.

“When the going gets tough and you’re struggling, you need to work with other people to make it all possible,” he said.

“We looked after the boat, we looked after each other and we achieved it.”

Hunter’s initial challenge was becoming familiar with the yacht, and then finding a method to sail.

“It’s all sound, and familiarity with what is going on around me,” he said.

“I can use all my other senses to essentially do what other people are able to do. Where I need to fine tune it, I ask other people for input.

“When I first got on the boat, I spent the best part of three hours on my hands and knees exploring.

“You have to get the muscle memory, from there you’re able to have confidence with your body.”

MWF Kayle.
 MWF Kayle, crewed by people with a disability, arrives at Constitution Dock in Hobart. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS 

Hunter, whose main role was at the back of the yacht trimming the sail, said the race was about more than the crew.

“What we’re trying to do is to create an opportunity for kids to be given the permission to dream big,” he said.

Skipper John Whitfeld has competed in 30 Sydney to Hobarts but not on a “gun” yacht for some time.

“I’d like to think (this boat) gives some awareness about what people with disabilities can do,” he said.

“We may not be line honours (winners) or whatever, but we’re in there. We face the same conditions.”

