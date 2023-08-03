AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A truck on a Sydney toll road
A price needs to be put on road use to cut emissions and congestion, a think tank says. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Income-based tolling pitched to make road use fairer

Duncan Murray August 4, 2023

A major think tank is calling for income-based road tolls and higher charges for those with good access to public transport who use their cars instead.

With the introduction of a per-kilometre road user charge, drivers would be encouraged to use their cars less, cutting down on traffic and emissions, a report by the Committee for Sydney has argued.

“Just as we pay a fare to catch the train, ferry or bus, we should also pay a fare to drive on the roads,” report author and committee public policy advisor Harri Bancroft said.

She said the only way to cut down on congestion and get more people using alternative means of transport was to put a price on road use.

To ensure fairness for those in low-density areas whose only option was to drive, the charge could take into account ease of access to public transport and could also be based on household income, the report said.

Concessional rates could also be considered for road users such as truck drivers, tradespeople, carshare vehicles and carers.

Ms Bancroft noted the federal government would likely be looking to introduce road-use charges to compensate for the loss of fuel excise as people shifted to electric vehicles.

While the proposed strategies might be unpopular, the aim was to encourage people to use their cars less, which she said was the only viable option as populations in urban centres grew.

The report was made in submission to a major NSW government review of road tolls led by former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Allan Fels.

Ms Bancroft said the review was an opportunity for NSW to lead the country in ambitious and meaningful toll reform.

“While much of the public debate on tolls has been focused on the cost of them, we have not been considering the cost of the alternative – traffic,” she said.

“Everyone loves to hate them, but reducing tolls will simply shift the cost of driving from people’s pockets to people’s time.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.