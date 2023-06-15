AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Andrew Dillon
The AFL's Andrew Dillon will appear before a Tasmanian parliamentary committee on Friday morning. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Incoming AFL boss to front Hobart stadium inquiry

Ethan James June 16, 2023

AFL chief-in-waiting executive Andrew Dillon will give evidence at a parliamentary inquiry examining controversial plans for a $715 million stadium in Hobart.

The AFL says Tasmania’s slated entry into the AFL in 2028 is contingent on the construction of the waterfront stadium at Macquarie Point.

The stadium proposal is backed by the state Liberal government, but opposed by state Labor and the Greens, as well as thousands who protested in May.

It has caused political turmoil for the state government, which was plunged into minority last month when two MPs who cited concerns about the stadium and AFL deal quit the party.

Critics have argued the stadium funding could be better spent on health, education and affordable housing.

Mr Dillon, who will replace AFL boss Gillon McLachlan in October, will appear before a state parliamentary committee on Friday morning.

The committee is examining the government’s deal with the AFL, the suitability of Macquarie Point as a site, as well as financial risks and other related issues.

The government is contributing $375m towards the stadium, the federal government $240m and the AFL $15m.

Tasmania’s deal with the AFL was released publicly as part of a deal Premier Jeremy Rockliff struck with the two rogue MPs.

The state is solely responsible for any stadium cost overruns under the agreement.

Tasmania has fought for decades for inclusion in the national competition and was granted the competition’s 19th licence on May 3.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.