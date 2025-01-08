AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hadi Nazari
Searchers have found items belonging to bushwalker Hadi Nazari, missing since Boxing Day. Image by HANDOUT/NSW POLICE
  • missing person

‘Incredible outcome’: hiker found alive after 13 days

Jack Gramenz January 8, 2025

After almost two weeks missing in the rugged terrain of the Australian Alps, Melbourne man Hadi Nazari has been found alive.

The 23-year-old was found by hikers about 3.15pm on Wednesday, near Blue Lake in Kosciuszko National Park, NSW Police said.

Mr Nazari is being assessed by paramedics after being winched to the search command post.

Search for missing hiker Hadi Nazari
 Searchers found hiker Hadi Nazari after he went missing in the Kosciuszko National Park for 13 days. Image by HANDOUT/NSW STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE 

He was reported missing on Boxing Day by two friends after he failed to arrive at a campground where they had arranged to meet.

He had last been seen descending the Hannels Spur trail near Geehi, between Khancoban and Thredbo, about 2.30pm on December 26.

Rubbish, hiking poles, a campfire, lighter and camera belonging to Mr Nazari had been found in the search.

Finding Mr Nazari alive after almost two weeks was an incredible outcome, NSW Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot said.

“We never gave up hope of finding him and we are elated we can return him safely to his family,” he said.

