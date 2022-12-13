AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Independent MP Adem Somyurek
Adem Somyurek is expected to take the final seat in the upper house in the Victorian election. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Independent tipped to take final Vic seat

Melissa Meehan December 14, 2022

The final results for Victoria’s election are set to be declared with an Independent likely to win the last seat. 

The Victorian Electoral Commission will announce the upper house results on Wednesday. 

The calculation will focus on eight regions and, while final results aren’t yet known, it appears Labor and the coalition will each claim 15 seats.

Disgraced former Labor minister turned Democratic Labour Party hopeful Adem Somyurek is expected to take the final seat in the Northern Metropolitan region, after Reason Party leader Fiona Patten conceded defeat on Monday.

Ms Patten will leave parliament after eight years representing the Northern Metropolitan Region following what she described as a disappointing election result.

Mr Somyurek said it was too early to claim victory.

The crossbench is likely to be made up of 10 mostly left-leaning members, including three Greens and seven candidates from micro parties.

Among them are three potential candidates from Legalise Cannabis Victoria, one from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, one from the Animal Justice Party and one from the Liberal Democrats.

Premier Daniel Andrews led Labor to a sweeping victory to secure a third term in power at the election on November 26.

Labor claimed 56 seats in the Victorian lower house, winning a bigger majority than it had in its last term.

Labor won 56 out of 88 seats, the coalition secured 31 and the Greens claimed four.

The party won 55 seats in the so-called “Danslide” election of 2018.

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.