Todd Murphy (r) celebrates the dismissal of India's Mohammed Shami.
Todd Murphy (r) finished his debut Test innings with 7-124 as India were all out for 400. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

India grab huge lead as Murphy takes seven wickets

Oliver Caffrey February 11, 2023

Todd Murphy has finished with figures of 7-124 on Test debut but India have taken a first-innings lead of 223 to put themselves in the box-seat to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar series. 

India were all-out for 400 just before lunch on Saturday in Nagpur, with Murphy claiming two wickets in the morning session to add to his five scalps on day two.

The 22-year-old Victorian becomes the sixth Australian to take seven or more wickets in his debut Test, with the most recent before him being spinner Jason Krezja in 2008.

Murphy bowled tirelessly in his first Test innings, sending down 47 overs with 12 maidens.

He removed star allrounder Ravi Jadeja, who smashed 70 after running through Australia on day one with 5-47 at VCA Stadium.

No Australia batter passed 50 when they were bowled out for 177 on Thursday, but India were able to call on brilliant contributions from the top to the bottom.

Captain Rohit Sharma (120) peeled off a near-flawless century, the ninth of his Test career, on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (84no) formed a crucial 88-run partnership with Jadeja to register the highest score of his nine-Test career.

India’s innings would have been over far sooner had Scott Boland not put down an easy catch on the boundary off Nathan Lyon’s bowling to give Mohammed Shami a life on six.

A powerful lower-order hitter, Shami went on to blast 37 from 47 balls, including three sixes.

Shami was finally out after he hit a Murphy delivery straight up in the air, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey making no mistake with the catch.

The veteran Lyon, who presented Murphy with his baggy green before the match, struggled in the spin-friendly conditions and was comfortably out-bowled by a player 13 years his junior to finish with figures of 1-126.

After making only 177 on day one, Australia will need to score 224 just to force India to bat again on a pitch that appears to be rapidly deteriorating.

