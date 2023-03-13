India hail spin trio Lyon, Murphy and Kuhnemann

The future of spin-bowling in Australia looks bright after India coach Rahul Dravid hailed the performance of the tourists’ trio during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann all played in the same XI during the final three Tests of the battle in India.

Before the second Test in Delhi, Australia had only played three frontline spinners together in the same match just twice this century – in Bangladesh in 2006 and 2017.

Lyon, on his third Test tour of India, thrived with 21 wickets in the last three matches after going for 1-126 in the series opener.

Murphy had an extraordinary maiden Test series, taking 7-124 on debut in Nagpur, and bowling with consistency beyond his 22 years.

After only being called in to the touring squad ahead of the second Test, Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul in Indore.

Dravid hailed the contributions of the three as “exceptional”.

“A lot of times you see with overseas teams they have one good spinner but tend to leak runs at the other end and you can control the game from the other end,” Dravid told Star Sports.

“But credit to the two young spinners, they maintained that pressure, they took wickets. A lot of the (Indian) guys were full of praise for the quality of spin they had to play which made the series win all that much more sweeter.

They’ve played individual spinners who have been brilliant over the last 10 years, including someone like Nathan Lyon, but to have the quality of spin attack, probably since (Monty) Panesar and (Graeme) Swann (in 2012) it’s been the best quality of spin we’ve played over the last 10 years in these conditions.”

Lyon didn’t get the rewards in Ahmedabad on a lifeless pitch that he got in Delhi and Indore, but acting Australia captain Steve Smith thought he bowled brilliantly.

“I actually said to (Lyon) after play (on day four) that was the best I’ve actually seen him bowling,” Smith said.

“I’ve stood at slip to him for a very long time and the way the ball was coming out, the revs and drop and everything he had on the ball on a surface that wasn’t offering a great deal, I said to him at the end of play, that’s probably the best I’ve seen you bowl.

“For someone who’s played 115-odd Tests to keep getting better, I thought was outstanding.”

BORDER-GAVASKAR LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

Ravichandran Ashwin (Ind) 25

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 22

Nathan Lyon (Aus) 22

Todd Murphy (Aus) 14

Matt Kuhnemann (Aus) 9

Mohammed Shami (Ind) 9