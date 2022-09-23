AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma
India's Dinesh Karthik (l) and Rohit Sharma celebrate their T20 victory over Australia in Nagpur. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

India level T20 series with six-wicket win

Adrian Warren September 24, 2022

Captain Rohit Sharma has starred as India levelled the three-match T20 international series against Australia with a six-wicket win in a match reduced to eight overs a side.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (43 not out off 20 balls) and captain Aaron Finch (31 off 15) scored freely as Australia made 5-90 in Nagpur Saturday morning AEST while wickets fell at the other end.

When India replied legspinner Adam Zampa (3-16 off 2) gave Australia some hope after he bowled both KL Rahul and Virat Kohl and trapped Suryakumar Yadav lbw, the last two falling to successive deliveries.

But Sharma (46 not off 20) took consecutive boundaries off Sean Abbott in the next over and though Pat Cummins had Hardik Pandya caught, India reached their target with four balls to spare.

India needed nine to win off the last over after Sharma produced a classy late cut boundary off the last ball of the seventh bowled by Pat Cummins.

Dinesh Karthik sent the crowd into a frenzy with a slog sweep over deep backward square leg off the first delivery bowled by Daniel Sams and sealed the win with another legside boundary the following ball.

India won the toss and put Australia into bat in after a wet outfield delayed the start by two and a half hours.

Finch notched 24 of his team’s first 31 runs, including an audacious scoop over the wicketkeeper’s head in the first over and a straight six off Yuzvendra Chahal in the third.

Cameron Green was dropped off his second ball but was run out without adding to his score and Glenn Maxwell was bowled off his first delivery later in the over from spinner Axar Patel.

Patel (2-13 off two) also bowled Tim David and the stumps were rattled again when Finch had his leg peg uprooted by the recalled Jasprit Bumrah.

Wade followed up his match-winning unbeaten 45 in the series opener with another boundary-laden innings highlighted by three sixes off Harshal Patel in the final over.

He smashed two over the legside and deposited a full toss over cover.

“Rohit played brilliantly and two overs of Axar made the difference,” Finch said. He added: “Wade is a calm customer at the back end and he has grown into that finisher’s role.”

The home team quickly got ahead of the rate with 20 runs and three legside sixes In the first over, with Sharma swatting two in a row off Josh Hazlewood and Rahul following suit ofdf the final ball.

Sharma also hit a six off Cummins and Zampa before the latter bowled Rahul to end a 39-run opening stand off 2.5 overs.

The final match of the series will be played in Hyderabad starting late on Sunday evening (AEST).

