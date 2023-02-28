AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
sharma
Rohit Sharma says curators could prepare a green top for the fourth Test if they win the series. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

India thinking about producing green fourth Test pitch

Oliver Caffrey February 28, 2023

India captain Rohit Sharma has raised the prospect of the fourth and final Test against Australia being played on a green pitch to allow the hosts to prepare for the World Test Championship final.

Sharma’s surprising admission came ahead of the third Test in Indore, starting on Wednesday, as India attempt to go 3-0 up in the series.

If India again defeat Australia, they will guarantee their place in the WTC final, to be played at Lord’s on June 18-23.

A green-top favouring fast bowlers in Ahmedabad would be a stunning reversal after the first two Tests were played on heavily curated turning pitches in Nagpur and Delhi to suit India’s star spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia are expecting the third Test at Holkar Stadium to again heavily favour spin bowling.

“There is definitely a possibility of that, we’ve spoken about it,” Sharma said on Tuesday when asked about the Ahmedabad Test being played on a green pitch.

“We need to get the guys ready for it (WTC final) as well. 

“That thought process is definitely there.

“If we do what we do here and we get the result we want, we might kick off doing something different in Ahmedabad.”

It would not be the first time India have demanded curators prepare green pitches to ready themselves for foreign conditions.

In 2017, Virat Kohli confirmed reports team management had ordered fast pitches for Tests against Sri Lanka in Kolkata and Nagpur ahead of a crucial series in South Africa.

Australia and India will almost certainly meet in the WTC final in England, with the tourists to only miss out on a spot in the decider if they are whitewashed 4-0 and Sri Lanka win 2-0 in New Zealand.

“Both teams will be neutrals,” Sharma said.

“It’s going to be exciting, no home advantage, no conditions advantage. 

“India has played a lot of cricket in England over the last few years, Australia has played a lot of cricket there.

“It’s not going to be alien conditions as such for both teams, so it will be a good contest between the teams whoever the two teams are.”

Acting Australia captain Steve Smith did his pre-game press conference about 30 minutes after Sharma and was unaware of India’s cheeky planning.

“Yeah, that’s the first I’ve heard of it,” a smiling Smith said.

“I guess we’ll wait and see. Hopefully we don’t let them get the job done here. 

“We’ll see what happens from there after this Test.”

