Indian blunders help Australia to 8-258 in second ODI

Alana King’s late-innings cameo has helped Australia absorb Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket bag to reach 8-258 against butterfingered India in the second women’s one-day international at Wankhede Stadium.

Game one heroes Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) had Australia eyeing off a massive total in Mumbai on Saturday before Sharma (5-38) spun India back into the contest.

Sharma tore apart the tourists’ middle and lower order to become the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Australia in women’s ODIs.

Sharma led Australia’s demise from 1-117 to 8-219 before King thumped three sixes in her career-best 28 not out, adding a quickfire, unbroken 39 for the ninth wicket with Kim Garth.

Deepti Sharma collects the best ODI figures by an Indian woman against Australia! 👏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7GFsFL7nSw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2023

India were left to rue seven dropped catches, starting with the second ball of the match when Amanjot Kaur grassed Litchfield.

After captain Alyssa Healy (13) had her leg stump removed by Pooja Vastrakar, Litchfield rode her luck – she was dropped again on 16 by Yastika Bhatia, a sitter at first slip – to post her second successive half-century.

Litchfield and Perry added 77 for the second wicket in similar style to their match-winning partnership on Thursday, the youngster circumspect and the veteran superstar counterattacking.

Immediately after reaching her 34th ODI half-century, Perry perished, pulling Sharma to debutant Shreyanka Patil who successfully juggled a sharp chance at midwicket.

Litchfield became Patil’s maiden ODI scalp when she feathered a sharp-turning off break to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield watches the ball closely during her impressive innings in Mumbai. Image by AP PHOTO

Sharma, extracting prodigious turn all afternoon, trapped Beth Mooney (10) lbw before bowling in-form Tahlia McGrath (24).

Sharma removed Georgia Wareham (22), chipping to Smriti Mandhana, before dismissing Annabel Sutherland (23) caught-and-bowled for her fifth.

King, who overturned an out lbw decision first ball and was dropped on eight by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, made the most of her reprieves to hand momentum back to the tourists.

Australia have never lost a bilateral women’s ODI series against India and would seal this three-match series with a win today.