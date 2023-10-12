AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casuarina Prison sign
The Unit 18 facility was opened at Casuarina Prison after riots in youth detention. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Indigenous boy fighting for life after custody incident

Jacob Shteyman October 12, 2023

An Indigenous teenager at the Unit 18 youth detention facility in Western Australia is fighting for his life after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officers found the 16-year-old about 2am on Thursday after he contacted them through the prison intercom.

They commenced CPR on the youth and were able to regain a pulse.

The teenager remains under medical care at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia refused to confirm whether the boy had attempted suicide, saying an inquiry was ongoing.

Premier Roger Cook said detainees and staff at Unit 18 would be provided counselling and support.

“This is an incredibly regrettable situation,” he said.

“It is deeply distressing and deeply saddening.”

Unit 18 is a standalone youth facility at the maximum-security Casuarina men’s prison, opened in July 2022 to house the most challenging juvenile offenders after major riots at the Banksia Hill youth detention centre.

Both Unit 18 and Banksia Hill have been plagued by high rates of self-harm incidents and detainees being placed into prolonged lockdowns.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

