AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.
Indigenous families have written an open letter to the AFL and its CEO Gillon McLachlan (pictured). Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Indigenous families give AFL ultimatum

Oliver Caffrey November 4, 2022

A group of Indigenous families have called for the AFL to admit to its own failings before they take part in an investigation into explosive allegations of racism at Hawthorn.

In a joint open letter directed to the AFL Commission and league boss Gillon McLachlan on Friday, the families wrote they want to “tell our truths” in a “culturally safe environment”.

The AFL should take a “good look” at how it has handled racism previously, according to the group.

“We have decided to participate in the AFL Independent Investigation on the basis that the AFL is also committed to independently look at its own failings, and promises to all First Nations families it will do better as a result,” the letter reads.

“We do want to tell our truths to a panel of independent investigators in a culturally safe environment.

“But the issue of racism in the AFL cannot be dealt with by a narrowly targeted investigation on a club-by-club, or crisis-by-crisis, basis.

“We want the AFL to take a good hard look at itself and how it has dealt with racism in the past.

“Not because we want to trawl over 100 years of neglect, or conduct a witch-hunt or to bring legal claims, but because we want the AFL to be a safer place for our children.”

On Wednesday, a woman at the centre of the racism claims at Hawthorn, which focus on a period between 2008 and 2016, released a statement via her lawyers saying she would not take part in the investigation.

The woman known as ‘Amy’ (not her real name) said the independent investigation commissioned by the AFL was unsafe.

The statement from Marque Lawyers alleged Amy was the victim of “appalling mistreatment” by Hawthorn.

Amy’s statement came on the same day new North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson vowed to strongly defend himself against all allegations directed at him dating from his time at Hawthorn.

Clarkson officially started his new job as Kangaroos AFL coach on Wednesday after signing a five-year contract in late August.

Former Hawthorn football manager Chris Fagan has recently returned to his job as senior coach of the Brisbane Lions after standing down when the allegations surfaced via an ABC report in September. Both men deny the allegations. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.