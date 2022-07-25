AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
GAMMIN THREADS FLOURISH PROGRAM
Gammin Threads has received a grant through the Australia Council's new Flourish program. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • indigenous people

Indigenous fashion designers win grants

Liz Hobday July 26, 2022

More than 20 Indigenous businesses and designers have been given one-off grants as part of a new program supporting First Nations fashion and textiles.

The grants of between $5000 and $25,000 are from the Australia Council’s new Flourish fund, which aims to encourage the growth of Indigenous design businesses.

Former AFL player Shauny Edwards, founder of the label House of Darwin, plans to use the grant to expand the label beyond the Northern Territory.

“The Flourish grant allows us to reach for the stars and try to take on the big brands around Australia and the world,” he said in a statement.

House of Darwin is a social enterprise that spends its profits on programs in remote Indigenous communities.

Founder of Gammin Threads, Tahnee Edwards, will use the cash to develop an accessories range.

“This investment supports the continued strength, flourishing and visibility of First Nations textile design and fashion and its important contribution to cultural expression,” Franchesca Cubillo from the Australia Council said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.