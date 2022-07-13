AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The remote aboriginal community of Milingimbi in NT
The disability royal commission has been focusing on Indigenous people in remote communities. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • disabled

Indigenous health leaders front inquiry

Ethan James July 14, 2022

The head of a national leadership body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health will give evidence at the disability royal commission.

The inquiry is examining the treatment and experiences of Indigenous people with disabilities in remote communities during public hearings in Alice Springs this week.

It has been told of barriers accessing the NDIS and disability services.

Topsy Jackamarra told the inquiry he had been waiting three years for a vehicle hoist to help his daughter Ronita get in and out of cars and “years” for an updated wheelchair.

Before the NDIS, Mr Jackamarra would visit a Disability Service Commission office in Fitzroy Crossing, 400km east of Broome.

“Before the NDIS I found it much easier to get support for Ronita on the basis that they were based locally in Fitzroy central in town,” he said.

Patricia Turner, chief executive officer of the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, is among the witnesses due to appear before the inquiry on Thursday.

The organisation represents 144 Aboriginal community-controlled health organisations.

There are about 66,000 Indigenous people with a profound or severe disability in Australia.

Of those, about 11 per cent, or roughly 7000 people, live in remote or very remote areas, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

