AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Indigenous leader Noel Pearson
Noel Pearson said the Nationals senator had been "very compelling" in arguing against the voice. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Indigenous leader blames senator over voice divide

Tess Ikonomou September 10, 2023

Indigenous leader Noel Pearson has accused prominent ‘no’ campaigner Jacinta Nampijinpa Price of causing a breakdown in bipartisan support for a voice to parliament.

Mr Pearson said the opposition’s Indigenous Australians spokeswoman had been “very compelling” in arguing against the voice.

“Our attempt all along was to maintain bipartisanship on this, and we maintained it for nine years,” he told ABC’s Insiders.

“The bipartisanship broke when (Nationals leader David) Littleproud, forced by the Indigenous affairs (spokesperson), decided suddenly late last year that they would be opposing the voice whereas previously they had supported it.

“I think she set the policy for the National Party, and of course, the Liberals followed later.”

Senator Price has been contacted for comment.

Mr Pearson blasted the coalition’s proposal for a second referendum on constitutional recognition as a “mirage”.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has pledged to hold a second vote on recognition for Indigenous people if the October 14 referendum fails and the coalition win the next election, although Senator Price has failed to back the proposal.

Mr Pearson said it was a “ridiculous” idea as the coalition had “killed it” themselves.

“His belief last Sunday has been eviscerated by his own Indigenous affairs spokesperson,” he said.

“The fact is, we will never get a referendum for constitutional recognition out of these people.

“They are here for constant debate, constant argument … they want this issue to go on for another five years.

“They want this issue to never end, they love conflict and disputation.”

Asked if he believed the voice referendum can still win, Mr Pearson responded: “absolutely”.

“I just don’t believe when the hand of friendship and reconciliation is extended from Indigenous people that at the end of the day, their love will be unrequited,” he said.

“This unrequited love is my worst nightmare, I just don’t believe Australians are capable of that, at this time in our history.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.