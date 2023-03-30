AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A T-shirt logo reads ‘Voice Makarrata’.
A bill for a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament was put before the House. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Indigenous voice to parliament referendum: Next steps

Maeve Bannister March 30, 2023

THE PATH TO THE VOICE REFERENDUM

* Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced a proposed bill for a referendum to alter the constitution and enshrine an Indigenous voice.

* The constitutional change will involve adding three clauses saying:

“There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

“The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to parliament and the executive government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

“The parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.”

* A parliamentary committee made up of members and senators from the government, opposition and crossbench will examine the details of the bill.

* The committee will conduct hearings and members of the public will be able to make submissions on the proposal. 

* A committee report will be provided to parliament by no later than May 15.

* Both houses of parliament will debate the bill and any proposed amendments.

* The government hopes to pass the bill by the last parliamentary sitting day in June.

* A neutral civics education campaign will be funded by the government to inform Australians about the constitution, how to change it, what a referendum is and its importance. 

* The referendum on a voice to parliament is expected to be held between October and December this year. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.